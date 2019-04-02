Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/2/19)

  • Did Ariana Grande come out as BI-SEXUAL in her new song “Monopoly”??? NSFW VIDEO HERE
  • Justin Bieber is getting soooo much BACKLASH over his April Fools Day prank about Hailey being pregnant

If U thought it was April fools

  • Does Jennifer Lopez want a CHEATING CLAUSE in her and A Rods prenup?
  • Suspect is IDENTIFIED in Nipsey Hussle murder the same night vigil ends in stampede!
  • VIDEO: Tracy Morgan explains why he doesn’t believe Jussie Smollett was attacked
  • Justin Bieber just used Diddy’s tribute to Kim Porter as a chance to promote his CLOTHING LINE
  • PICS: Jordyn Woods and her mom are liking and commenting on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram….is the feud over????
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Garner got everyone on April Fools day with her new book “Bless Your Heart”
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian waits until her babies are born and then tries out different names on them until one feels right
  • Mick Jagger is having OPEN HEART SURGERY
  • VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel asked Khloe Kardashian if she should stop dating basketball players
  • James Corden says CHUBBY ACTORS are shut out of romantic roles
  • Who isn’t in this movie??? Bill Murray stars alongside Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits

 

