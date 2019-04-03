Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/3/19)

- Spider-man Tom Holland wasn’t given the full script of “Avengers: Endgame” because he has a BIG MOUTH…and tickets to the opening night of the movie are on eBay for over $1,000!
- Rihanna has to pull a Fenty Beauty product because of it’s OFFENSIVE NAME
- PICS: Miley Cyrus climbed into a Joshua Tree and took a picture….and people are super pissed!
- Nipsey Hussle was at his store the day he was killed simply to HELP A FRIEND who was just released from prison
- Ariana Grande refuses to LABEL her sexual orientation
- Oooooh Meghan Markle was “MADE AWARE” that her baby shower was too much & the Royals don’t do flashy baby showers!
- Helen Mirren says “I love Netflix, but F*** NETFLIX. There’s nothing like sitting in the cinema and the lights go down.”
- Who’s excited about “Joker”???
- Emilia Clarke told her mom how “Game of Thrones” ends & discusses how she knew she was being brain damaged when suffering from aneurysms
- VIDEO: Candace Cameron & Jodie Sweetin were asked about Lori Loughlin’s college cheating scandal and they said it was “too personal” to talk about