Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/3/19)

  • Spider-man Tom Holland wasn’t given the full script of “Avengers: Endgame” because he has a BIG MOUTH…and tickets to the opening night of the movie are on eBay for over $1,000!
  • Rihanna has to pull a Fenty Beauty product because of it’s OFFENSIVE NAME
  • PICS: Miley Cyrus climbed into a Joshua Tree and took a picture….and people are super pissed!
  • Nipsey Hussle was at his store the day he was killed simply to HELP A FRIEND who was just released from prison
  • Ariana Grande refuses to LABEL her sexual orientation
  • Oooooh Meghan Markle was “MADE AWARE” that her baby shower was too much & the Royals don’t do flashy baby showers!
  • Helen Mirren says “I love Netflix, but F*** NETFLIX.  There’s nothing like sitting in the cinema and the lights go down.”
  • Who’s excited about “Joker”???
  • Emilia Clarke told her mom how “Game of Thrones” ends & discusses how she knew she was being brain damaged when suffering from aneurysms

  • VIDEO: Candace Cameron & Jodie Sweetin were asked about Lori Loughlin’s college cheating scandal and they said it was “too personal” to talk about

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.