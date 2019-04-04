Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/4/19)

  • North West got Saint & Kim Kardashian to help her pull an April Fool’s Day prank on Kanye….they pretended “MOMMY’S DEAD!”
  • Guy CRASHES stolen car into Taylor Swift’s house after police chase!
  • Woman loses her mind when she realizes Ben Stiller is standing next to her on the subway
  • VIDEO: Kevin Hart says he took his kids to his childhood home to show him how hard it was growing up…and it didn’t have the intended effect
  • Backstreet Boys Brian Littrell’s son, Baylee Littrell, is a country singer and will OPEN for the Backstreet Boys tour!
  • Lori Loughlin fans chant “FREE AUNT BECKY!” outside the courthouse!
  • Lindsay Lohan’s reaction to not being cast in “The Little Mermaid” live show is PRICELESS
  • Prince Harry is being DRAGGED on Twitter after saying “”A game like Fortnite for instance may not be so good for children.”
  • There’s a GoFundMe for the REAL DUDE who inspired “The Big Lebowski”  because he has kidney failure
  • Justin Bieber promotes a “HEALTHY MIND” while posting from therapy
  • PICS: These celebrity doppelgangers are freaking us out!

