Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/8/19)

- VIDEO: Kodak Black APOLOGIZES to Lauren London after receiving EXTREME backlash saying he’d wait a whole year for her!! So, a close friend defends Lauren and her family.
I won’t disrespect my timeline posting a pic of Kodak Black. However, I will say this, I’m not here for the blatant disrespect and fake ass apologies. To disrespect the King Nipsey and The Queen Lauren, is where I draw the line. Hip Hop has been very disrespectful lately. Not only is this disrespectful to Hip Hop, but this is disrespectful to a beautiful human being, spirit and a legacy. Sometimes I feel a certain way, but I don’t publicly speak out. I just don’t fuck with the person, place or thing. This one, I can’t just keep it on a personal chill. I’ve been a child of Hip Hop for a looooooong time. Hip Hop raised me and I’ve raised Hip Hop. I’m not new to this or fake with this. I’m a soldier!!!! I’m not just Phone Taps and funny interviews. Check my pedigree. I will not stand by and let Kodak Black come between an allegiance I have with dear FRIENDS. Nipsey’s honor can’t be disrespected like this. We must put a shield around @LaurenLondon and his ENTIRE Family. We can’t allow these things to happen. Nipsey wouldn’t. We look the other way and forgive too easily. I’m a black man first and I love all that deserve my love. I’m with unity, however, we must discipline our own as well. This isn’t about radio or dropping records, that’s been done. This is about protecting a LEGACY and holding people accountable. This may not change Kodak Black now, but I pray it changes his or someone’s future. For all those out there that wanna disrespect and play with royalty, I advise you to think “THRICE”. Long live the spirit, knowledge and wisdom of Nipsey Hussle. This has to be the standard FOREVER!!! The Marathon continues 🏁🏁🏁🏁 (I’m blocking the bullshit from now on. Try me)
- Kanye West honors Nipsey Hussle during his Sunday SERVICE and it looks like North was a part of the band!!
- If you missed it… Miranda Lambert seemingly SHADED her ex, Blake Shelton during the ACM awards!!!
- Lil Xan’s partner, Annie Smith, reports that after two months, she has had a MISCARRIAGE…
- Uprising teen rapper, Lil Nas X, recruited Billy Ray Cyrus to make a REMIX of his own song and the internet is going obsessed!!!
- PICS: The “JONAI“… who?! The Jonas brothers and their wives have created a new group name with the hashtag and everything!!!
- Yay or nay??? People including YOU, can now rent Kim K’s old BIKINI…. Uhhh…
- Netflix just teased “HOMECOMING” and fans are wilding over this Beyonce’s new documentary coming soon…
- VIDEO: Ray J & Princess Love are now offering $20k to whoever find their lost pooch..
- VIDEO: R. Kelly is apparently begging the media to “go easy on him” and it’s not going very well!
- Mick Jagger undergoes a SUCCESSFUL heart surgery and writes that he is “feeling so much better now!”
- Fans are upset about Solange CANCELLING her Coachella act and she blames major production delays…