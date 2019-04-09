Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/9/19)

Shawn Mendes just won the title “PRINCE OF POP” but it looks like Justin Bieber was not here for it… which team are YOU on???

Felicity Huffman has pleaded GUILTY and states that what she did was “no excuse to break the law…”!!!

PICS: The amazing Taylor Swift offers a HUGE donation to Tennessee LGBTQ Rights!!

VIDEO: Chadwick Boseman really shut down ALL interview questions on marvel by saying “I’m dead”…

VIDEO: WWE’s Bret Hart was ATTACKED during his Hall of Fame Ceremony!!! He’s okay…

Elton John and Future take pics and show off their iconic friendship with their new TRACKSUITS

Kim Kardashian actually revealed that as teenagers, her and Khloe used to SHOPLIFT from the DIOR store!!! Excuse me… WHAT?!

Jennifer Lopez shows off her iconic figure with her BRAND NEW music video “Medicine”!!!