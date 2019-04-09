Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/9/19)

- Shawn Mendes just won the title “PRINCE OF POP” but it looks like Justin Bieber was not here for it… which team are YOU on???
- Felicity Huffman has pleaded GUILTY and states that what she did was “no excuse to break the law…”!!!
- PICS: The amazing Taylor Swift offers a HUGE donation to Tennessee LGBTQ Rights!!
- VIDEO: Chadwick Boseman really shut down ALL interview questions on marvel by saying “I’m dead”…
- VIDEO: WWE’s Bret Hart was ATTACKED during his Hall of Fame Ceremony!!! He’s okay…
- Elton John and Future take pics and show off their iconic friendship with their new TRACKSUITS
- Kim Kardashian actually revealed that as teenagers, her and Khloe used to SHOPLIFT from the DIOR store!!! Excuse me… WHAT?!
Jennifer Lopez shows off her iconic figure with her BRAND NEW music video “Medicine”!!!
- Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker spark “Rush Hour 4” and posts a REUNION PHOTO!!! Oh… our childhood..
- VIDEO: After BREAKING both of her legs… Auburn Gymnast, Samantha Cerio states that she is going to retire!!! The video is going V-I-R-A-L…
- VIDEO: New dynamic duo alert!!! After the AMC performance, people were blown away by Khalid and Kane Brown and they’re hoping for more…
- Noah Cyrus joked about selling a bottle of her TEARS for $12k but people are now turning it into a scam!!!!
- PICS: Oops! Did Serena Williams just spoil the gender of Meghan Markle’s baby?!