Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/10/19)

Scarlett Johansson was FOLLOWED by group of scary stalkers right after Jimmy Kimmel’s show!!! So creepy that she was taken straight to LAPD…

  • Camila Cabello is this much closer to being the famous CINDERELLA and she can’t wait to film the reimagined fairytale!!!
  • Empowered by the track, Ariana Grande is TRADEMARKING “Thank U, Next”
  • Looks like Kanye West’s UNRELEASED SNEAKERS are selling for $5k… But are we even surprised???
  • VIDEO: Looks like Lori Loughlin just turned down a plea deal that resulted in jail time…
  • VIDEO: Rumors are flying around about Shawn Mendes’ sexuality but he states “For me, it’s hurtful. I get mad…”
  • PICS: Photoshop FAIL alert!!! This isn’t the first! Khloe Kardashian was caught with 14 fingers in an wild instagram photo…
  • PICS: Did Lil Nas X just dethrone Ariana Grande??? Look’s like he just bumped to NUMBER 1 on Billboard Hot 100!! Country music sure is evolving!!

  • Spencer Pratt and sister, Stephanie’s relationship is DESTROYED and guess what??? She’s EXPOSING him and Heidi Montag for being fake and shady…
  • Unfortunately, Hilaria Baldwin has officially confirmed that she has suffered a MISCARRIAGE
  • Dua Lipa opens up about how to shake off the brutal HATERS and it’s working!!!
