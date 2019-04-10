Lennon Stella Interview

If you didn’t already know this – Lennon Stella is blasting into the stratosphere.

Not only has her entire tour — and first-ever as a solo artist — has been completely sold-out, but next she’ll head to Europe to perform alongside Anne-Marie before taking the stage inside arenas & stadiums opening up for 5 Seconds of Summer and The Chainsmokers. You probably recognize her name from her roles as Maddie (and sister Maisy as Daphne) Conrad in the ABC/CMT musical series Nashville (2012–18). But that was then – and this is now.

Pretty impressive feats to accomplish before your 20th birthday.

She dropped through the MOViN 92.5 studios to chat before her sold-out show at The Neptune (4/8) and discuss the tour, what it’s like going solo, being famous on social media, and the story behind the large scar on her leg. Listen the interview & her new song “Bitch” below.

Cheers,

–Justin