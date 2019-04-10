Lennon Stella Interview

If you didn’t already know this – Lennon Stella is blasting into the stratosphere.
Not only has her entire tour — and first-ever as a solo artist — has been completely sold-out, but next she’ll head to Europe to perform alongside Anne-Marie before taking the stage inside arenas & stadiums opening up for 5 Seconds of Summer and The Chainsmokers. You probably recognize her name from her roles as Maddie (and sister Maisy as Daphne) Conrad in the ABC/CMT musical series Nashville (2012–18). But that was then – and this is now.
Pretty impressive feats to accomplish before your 20th birthday.
She dropped through the MOViN 92.5 studios to chat before her sold-out show at The Neptune (4/8) and discuss the tour, what it’s like going solo, being famous on social media, and the story behind the large scar on her leg. Listen the interview & her new song “Bitch” below.
We discussed scars, her new song "Bitch," what social media is like for famous people, her time on the TV show Nashville and her upcoming tours with Anne-Marie and some up-and-comers called The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer.
