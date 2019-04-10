YouTube Credit: YouTube

Lennon Stella Interview

If you didn’t already know this – Lennon Stella is blasting into the stratosphere.

Not only has her entire tour — and first-ever as a solo artist — has been completely sold-out, but next she’ll head to Europe to perform alongside Anne-Marie before taking the stage inside arenas & stadiums opening up for 5 Seconds of Summer and The Chainsmokers. You probably recognize her name from her roles as Maddie (and sister Maisy as Daphne) Conrad in the ABC/CMT musical series Nashville (2012–18). But that was then – and this is now.

Pretty impressive feats to accomplish before your 20th birthday.

She dropped through the MOViN 92.5 studios to chat before her sold-out show at The Neptune (4/8) and discuss the tour, what it’s like going solo, being famous on social media, and the story behind the large scar on her leg. Listen the interview & her new song “Bitch” below.

Cheers,

–Justin

 

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.