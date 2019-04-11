Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/11/19)
- Did Oprah Winfrey just DEFEND Meghan Markle? After all.. she did say that she believes Meghan is “being portrayed unfairly”…
- Kim Kardashian is planning on becoming a LAWYER and can still get a DEGREE without even finishing college…. WHAT!?
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had to APOLOGIZE to A-Rod after leaving some thirsty comments about his fiance J.Lo…
- Get ready! Rihanna is gearing up to launch her SKINCARE with Fenty!
- Did Pauly D’s friend, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, just say that one of his prison friend’s includes FYRE FESTIVAL’S founder, Billy McFarland?!?!
- VIDEO: Rebel Wilson just admitted that she’s skipped a friend’s wedding before because she had no clue where to get a dress her size!!!!
- VIDEO: Lisa Vanderpump opened up about her broken friendship with Kyle Richards… and she might have said she misses it…
- PICS: It has been reported that country singer Earl Thomas Conley has passed away….
- Did Ariel Winter just received BACKLASH for helping out her cousin with his GoFundMe???? What do you think?
- Guess what??? Looks like The Weeknd is buying an OWNERSHIP stake that deals with one of Canada’s BIGGEST gaming franchises!!
- No way… is Justin Bieber back in the game?! Apparently, he’s recorded a music video with Lil Dicky and it’s dropping NEXT WEEK
- Khloe Kardashian is coming up with a NEW SHOW called “Twisted Love” and it might just be indirected towards Tristan!!!!