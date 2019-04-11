Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/12/19)
april 12 ariana grande brooke and jubal brookes 60 second sleaze celebrities jordan rodgers kim kardashian news trending vogue 2019-04-11
- BREAKING NEWS!!! Wendy Williams is pulling the plug in her MARRIAGE with Kevin Hunter!! 22-years now comes to an END…
- Ariana Grande has shared a photo of her bran scan while comparing it to a healthy brain and one with PTSD. The results are TERRIFYING….
- Kim Kardashian finally gives VOGUE tour of her home while answering these 73 questions!!! We’re excited!
- VIDEO: Soulja Boy is ARRESTED for probation violation and it does not get any crazier than this!!!
- VIDEO: Britney Spears is practicing self care and was spotted for the first time ever since she admitted to the mental health treatment facility!
- VIDEO: Nikki bella just opened up about how she felt when she saw ex, John Cena, with another woman!
- PICS: After Hussle’s memorial service, Lauren London reveals her new tattoo dedicated to her long time love
- PICS: Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher just congratulated and attended Jordan’s brother’s wedding!!! That’s not all – He has said loud and clear that they’re NEXT!
- THROWBACK!!!! For Hannah Montana’s thirteenth anniversary, a special COLLECTION is going for auction and you don’t want to miss it!!!!! Hey Miley!
- Did Kaitlyn Bristowe just talk about the first time she HOOKED up with new lover, Jason Tartick?! YUP!!!!
- Curious to find out what happens at the END of Game of Thrones?! Nikolaj Coster-Waldau might have just hinted at something….
- Whoops! Olivia Jade was seen out PARTYING in Los Angeles with friends just days before her mother had rejected the plea deal… not a good look for a family who’s trying to avoid JAIL TIME!