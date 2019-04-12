YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/12/19)

  • BREAKING NEWS!!! Wendy Williams is pulling the plug in her MARRIAGE with Kevin Hunter!! 22-years now comes to an END
  • Ariana Grande has shared a photo of her bran scan while comparing it to a healthy brain and one with PTSD. The results are TERRIFYING….
  • Kim Kardashian finally gives VOGUE tour of her home while answering these 73 questions!!! We’re excited!
  • VIDEO: Soulja Boy is ARRESTED for probation violation and it does not get any crazier than this!!!
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears is practicing self care and was spotted for the first time ever since she admitted to the mental health treatment facility!
  • VIDEO: Nikki bella just opened up about how she felt when she saw ex, John Cena, with another woman!
  • PICS: After Hussle’s memorial service, Lauren London reveals her new tattoo dedicated to her long time love
  • PICS: Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher just congratulated and attended Jordan’s brother’s wedding!!! That’s not all – He has said loud and clear that they’re NEXT!
  • THROWBACK!!!! For Hannah Montana’s thirteenth anniversary, a special COLLECTION is going for auction and you don’t want to miss it!!!!! Hey Miley!
  • Did Kaitlyn Bristowe just talk about the first time she HOOKED up with new lover, Jason Tartick?! YUP!!!!
  • Curious to find out what happens at the END of Game of Thrones?! Nikolaj Coster-Waldau might have just hinted at something….
  • Whoops! Olivia Jade was seen out PARTYING in Los Angeles with friends just days before her mother had rejected the plea deal… not a good look for a family who’s trying to avoid JAIL TIME!

About Angelica Pham

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.