Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/15/19)

VIDEO: Ariana Grande reunited *NSYNC (minus Timberlake) & brought Nicki Minaj, Diddy & Mase all on stage to perform with her at Coachella!

Ariana Grande X @NSYNC – Break Up With Your Girlfriend/It Makes Me Ill #Coachella pic.twitter.com/u0lHjeJJPh — tati (@strippedjt) April 15, 2019

VIDEO: Madonna explains her new alter ego, “Madame X”

Netflix lost $3.2 BILLION after Disney announced all the details of it’s new streaming service

PICS: Kirk Douglas at 102 years old camping in the backyard with his grandson

VIDEO: Selma Blair singing with strangers on the street!

PICS: Justin Bieber shared a mashup of him and Hailey Baldwin….and it is frightening

Lori Loughlin worries her daughters have not “GRASPED EVERYTHING that was going on”

VIDEO: Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian reunited for baby True’s totally over the top 1st birthday party!

VIDEO: Britney Spears boyfriend shares PDA filled Insta video while Britney is checked into a mental health facility