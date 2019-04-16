YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/16/19)

Russell Wilson and Ciara made a sexy, from bed video to celebrate his $140 MILLION deal with $65 MILLION guaranteed!!!

VIDEO: John Legend locked Chrissy Teigen out of their TV room so he and his buddies could watch “Game of Thrones” in peace….but she broke in with a pair of scissors!

Bebe Rexha gets very real revealing she has been diagnosed BIPOLAR

Justin Bieber sued for running over paparazzi with his MONSTER TRUCK in 2017

VIDEO: Coachella goers jamming to a dance version of “Baby Shark”

PICS: Kim Kardashian is really committed to becoming a lawyer and posted about how hard her first year of studying law has been!

Lori Loughlin entered a “NOT GUILTY” plea over the USC cheating allegations

Angelina Jolie officially DROPS “Pitt” as her last name

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.