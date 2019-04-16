photosvit | BigStockPhoto.com

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Office Cheater

In today’s Awkward Tuesday Phone Call, one of our listener’s recently went through a rough divorce and right when he THOUGHT it was over… He finds something else out that was INSANELY AWKWARD. Before he regrets anything, he calls his ex-wife to deal with it… Listen to the rest of it in today’s PODCAST!

About Angelica Pham

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.