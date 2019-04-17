Whenever a date goes wrong, the very first thing that most people want to do is point out who to BLAME… In today’s 2nd Date Update, everything was fine until hibachi chef came out… Yup you heard it. Is he right though??? Let’s find out in today’s PODCAST!
2nd Date Update: Hibachi Heckler
