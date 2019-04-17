Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/17/19)

Beyonce just dropped a SURPRISE ALBUM on the world! It’s a live album that goes with her new Netflix documentary, both called “Homecoming”

The TIME 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL includes Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, Lady Gaga, Tiger Woods, Gayle King and more

Alex Rodriguez proposed to his assistant 3 days in a row just to practice for when he popped the question to Jennifer Lopez!







Fans think Kim Kardashian is TROLLING Taylor Swift by releasing a new perfume on April 26th…the same date as Swift’s new music

VIDEO: Dax Shepard admits he once tried to have sex with Jell-O

Salma Hayek husband,Francois-Henri Pinault, is DONATING $113 MILLION to rebuild Notre Dame

Eva Mendes on having kids, “I didn’t see myself as a MOTHER – until I met Ryan”

Rob Lowe TURNED DOWN the role of McDreamy on “Grey’s Anatomy” to do a show called “Dr. Vegas”…..that decision cost him $70 million

PICS: You can now buy a $25 cocktail that features George Clooney’s face on an ice cube

PICS: The most secretive couple in Hollywood….Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes hand-in-hand