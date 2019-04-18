Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/18/19)

Jason Momoa SHAVED HIS BEARD to try to save the planet….but fans have very mixed emotions

Shawn Mendes says he doesn’t wash his face and breakouts only happen because of your mood, ” You could rub dirt on your face & if you’re happy, you won’t break out!”


VIDEO: Kim Kardashian finally their weird ass bathroom sinks & people have even more questions….like where is the toilet????

Britney Spears are more certain than ever that Britney is being HELD AGAINST HER WILL after her mother, Lynne Spears, online comments!

Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother, 36, pleads guilty after she tried to COMMANDEER A PACKED BUS & attacked the driver while drunk on Christmas Day

“Game of Thrones” season premiere was watched ILLEGALLY by almost 55 million people!

VIDEO: Alex Trebek gives an update on his health, thanks fans for their unwavering support, and says they’re working on the next season of “Jeopardy”

Kodak Black fans thought he went missing but he was actually ARRESTED at the border!

Louis Tomlinson SPEAKS OUT for the first time since his little sister’s death and our hearts are with him

LISTEN: Madonna’s first single as Madame X is here

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
