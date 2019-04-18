Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/18/19)

Jason Momoa SHAVED HIS BEARD to try to save the planet….but fans have very mixed emotions

jason momoa just shaved his beard off and now nothing makes sense in this world pic.twitter.com/02OMMttsIS — joe (@joedeal_) April 18, 2019

Shawn Mendes says he doesn’t wash his face and breakouts only happen because of your mood, ” You could rub dirt on your face & if you’re happy, you won’t break out!”

Fan: “Your skin always looks perfect, what’s your skincare routine?”



Shawn: “I’m not lying when I tell you guys that I don’t wash my face! I meditate a lot. I think skin is very based on how you’re feeling. You could rub dirt on your face & if you’re happy, you won’t break out!” pic.twitter.com/YF6ArJHl0t — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) April 16, 2019



VIDEO: Kim Kardashian finally their weird ass bathroom sinks & people have even more questions….like where is the toilet????

Britney Spears are more certain than ever that Britney is being HELD AGAINST HER WILL after her mother, Lynne Spears, online comments!

Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother, 36, pleads guilty after she tried to COMMANDEER A PACKED BUS & attacked the driver while drunk on Christmas Day

“Game of Thrones” season premiere was watched ILLEGALLY by almost 55 million people!

VIDEO: Alex Trebek gives an update on his health, thanks fans for their unwavering support, and says they’re working on the next season of “Jeopardy”

Kodak Black fans thought he went missing but he was actually ARRESTED at the border!

Louis Tomlinson SPEAKS OUT for the first time since his little sister’s death and our hearts are with him

LISTEN: Madonna’s first single as Madame X is here