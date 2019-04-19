Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/19/19)

Lil Dicky’s new song called “Earth” features Justin Bieber as a baboon, Katy Perry as a pony, Ariana Grande as a zebra, Snoop Dogg as marijuana, and 25 other super famous artists! Plus, it’s all to save the planet!

Did Meghan Markle already HAVE HER BABY????? That’s the theory floating around!

PICS: Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday party was insane & even featured a cake version of her naked on a bathtub

VIDEO: Pete Davidson got stuck paying for Kid Cudi’s birthday part….which he was fine with until Kanye West & Kim Kardashian showed up

Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs’ wife, admits to DROPPING their son on his head on accident and fracturing his skull

PICS: Charlize Theron opens up about her eldest child, “She looked at me when she was three years old and said: “I am not a boy!”

Kim Kardashian DOESN’T CARE that people are laughing at her lawyer dreams

Disney’s streaming service will have a COOKING SHOW called “Be Our Chef”

PICS: Kate Hudson celebrated only being a couple pounds away from her post-baby weight goal

Mindy Kaling & Priyanka Chopra are teaming up for a WEDDING MOVIE

VIDEO: Jordyn Woods says she’ll “always” have love for Kylie Jenner