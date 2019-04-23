Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/23/19)

- PICS: Britney Spears left the psychiatric facility…while a “FREE BRITNEY” rally was held earlier this week with protesters demanding her release! And for the record, Jamie Lynn Spears is NOT HERE for the conspiracy theories
- VIDEO PROOF that Justin Bieber was lip syncing at Coachella????? And Bieber’s new music isn’t coming soon…it’ll be here in about A YEAR!
- Nicolas Cage’s 4-DAY WIFE wants spousal support after their divorce!
- VIDEO: Over 50,000 people showed up for Kanye West’s “Sunday Service”
- PICS: P!NK will no longer being sharing pics of her kids after people went crazy mom shaming her over one naked pic of her son
- VIDEO: Ariana Grande was hit with a flying lemon while performing on stage at Coachella!
- PICS: The Rock’s kids don’t get Easter candy…instead they get eggs with tiny toys inside
- “Song of the South” and the Jim Crow scene from Dumbo WILL NOT BE on Disney+
- PICS: Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth at the “Avengers” world premiere!
- Snoop Dogg narrated a girl’s makeup tutorial!