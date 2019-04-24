Dean Drobot | BigStockPhoto.com

2nd Date Update PODCAST: 24hr Date

Tinder dates almost never go 100% perfect… example A here.  After already a long day together, one of our listener’s got invited to an extra EXTRA long date and that involved NO SLEEP, literally. Of course being sleep deprived, this poor woman said something pretty harsh without thinking and we all know that THAT’S not good… Let’s all find out what she said and why she’s probably not getting a call back in today’s PODCAST!

About Angelica Pham

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.