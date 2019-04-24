Phone Tap PODCAST: I Bought a Burrito with Ur Visa

What would you do if you received a call about someone using your LOST credit card?!? Well, this guy has THE ULTIMATE FREAKOUT when Jubal says he used his little something…to buy a.. burrito. Next time, don’t forget your Visa at the bar dude! Listen in on the PHONE TAP!
About Jubal
Jubal Flagg is a standup comedian, radio host, television personality and comedy writer. Known for his quick wit and keen and often strange observations, Jubal has been entertaining audiences on-stage and on the radio for over 10 years. Jubal currently hosts “Brooke and Jubal in the Morning” and can be seen throughout the country as a regular on FOX TV’s Dish Nation. Along with making people laugh on a daily basis by hosting one of the most popular radio shows in Seattle, Jubal also writes and produces comedy bits and daily topical jokes that are used by radio stations nationwide. In other words; he loves the craft of comedy so much that he even writes jokes for his “competition”. The son of two ministers, Jubal attributes his quirky sense of humor to, well, growing up with the name Jubal.
