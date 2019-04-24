Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/24/19)

- Britney Spears BREAKS HER SILENCE to shut down the rumors & address death threats!
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
- VIDEO: “Jeopardy!” phenom James Holzhauer took only 14 episodes to win more than $1 million…Ken Jennings won $2.5 million but it took him 74 straight wins to do it!
- Was Wendy Williams husband SECRETLY POISONING her????
- Hold up, Beyonce got PAID LESS than Ariana Grande & The Weeknd for Coachella????
- Meghan Markle is planning to take 3 MONTHS MATERNITY leave
- Here are 31 FAMOUS ACTORS you never realized where the voices of your favorite cartoons…just a warning, you’ll never be able to watch “Lilo & Stitch” the same again!
- Seth MacFarlane got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame…and then knocked the other CREEPY actors that have stars in his speech
- VIDEO: Will Smith fights a digitally aged version of himself in his new movie “Gemini”