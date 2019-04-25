Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/25/19)

- PICS: “Avengers: Endgame” almost looked very different…here’s a photoshopped picture of all the people who almost got the roles! And if you are going to see the 3 hour movie…HERE’S WHEN TO PEE
- E! host Morgan Stewart goes off on Justin Bieber for LIP SYNCING and takes shots at his acne on his forehead….Ariana Grande jumps to his defense saying it was a BACKTRACK & Justin FIRES BACK at Morgan, going on a Twitter rant about how mean she is!
- TV Networks licensed old TV shows, like “The Office” and “Friends”, to Netflix…but now that they are getting into the streaming service, they WANT THEM BACK!
- PICS: Chris Hemsworth legit spelled his own name wrong during the hand print ceremony in Hollywood!!
- Is “Jeopardy” phenom James Holzhauer making MORE PER EPISODE than Alex Trebek????
- Looks like Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have BROKEN UP!
- Martha Stewart had completely NO IDEA who Chip & Joanna Gaines were!
- SPOILER ALERT, Jussie Smollet’s last episode of “Empire” aired LAST NIGHT...but the cast wrote to Fox & WANT HIM BACK!
- Lori Loughlin’s defense is that she was too stupid to know that what she was doing was ILLEGAL!
- VIDEO: Britney Spears it back to posting workout videos on Instagram and says she’s lost 5lbs from stress!
- Prince Harry confirms that Meghan Markle is NOT IN LABOR
- PICS: Jeff Goldblum in super short mens shorts….which are said to be this summer’s BIG TREND
- VIDEO: Watch a huge army of people build the hill that Kanye West performed on at Coachella!
- Louis Tomlinson helped an 83-year-old man check items off his bucketlist…including singing on stage at a huge arena! (Get your tissues ready!)