Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/26/19)

  • Wait a sec… Pete Davidson and Kate’s relationship has already BECKIN-SAILED??? Kate speaks out about the ‘attention’ and you might want to hear about it.

  • PICS: Avengers ASSEMBLE!!! Kylie and Travis dressed up as Captain Marvel and Iron Man!! We’re not the only ones stoked for this movie….
  • VIDEO: Speaking about the Avengers… Paul Rudd decides to remake ‘You Spin Me Round’ with Jimmy Fallon in a music video
  • It’s true… Blake Lively CONFESSED that she used to LIE about what she wore on the red carpet!!!!
  • Oh my… a fan of Cardi implied that Offset was cheating and commented on her photo but she really said THIS
  • Throw back! The Jonas Brothers REVEAL why they broke up back in 2013 and it dealt with a lot of stress and disagreements…
  • WOW… Did Scarlett Johansson just tell us about her strict fitness and diet routine for the AVENGERS!?!
  • Great news… Taylor Swift is back and better with her BRAND NEW music video ‘ME!’ People are already DYING over it!!!!

  • After Lady Gaga’s BREAK UP with ex Christian Carino..did she really tell him not to contact her anymore???
  • Kris Jenner reveals that Saint was taken to the EMERGENCY ROOM due to a frightening allergic reaction!
  • VIDEO: Guess who’s starring as James Bond’s V-I-L-L-I-A-N for the new movie?!? Say hello to Rami Malek.
  • In Kim Kardashian’s tweet, she talks about how badly her daughter wanted to go out in HER HEELS. Look at her reaction when mom says NO!

