Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/26/19)

- Wait a sec… Pete Davidson and Kate’s relationship has already BECKIN-SAILED??? Kate speaks out about the ‘attention’ and you might want to hear about it.
- PICS: Avengers ASSEMBLE!!! Kylie and Travis dressed up as Captain Marvel and Iron Man!! We’re not the only ones stoked for this movie….
- VIDEO: Speaking about the Avengers… Paul Rudd decides to remake ‘You Spin Me Round’ with Jimmy Fallon in a music video
- It’s true… Blake Lively CONFESSED that she used to LIE about what she wore on the red carpet!!!!
- Oh my… a fan of Cardi implied that Offset was cheating and commented on her photo but she really said THIS…
- Throw back! The Jonas Brothers REVEAL why they broke up back in 2013 and it dealt with a lot of stress and disagreements…
- WOW… Did Scarlett Johansson just tell us about her strict fitness and diet routine for the AVENGERS!?!
- Great news… Taylor Swift is back and better with her BRAND NEW music video ‘ME!’ People are already DYING over it!!!!
- After Lady Gaga’s BREAK UP with ex Christian Carino..did she really tell him not to contact her anymore???
- Kris Jenner reveals that Saint was taken to the EMERGENCY ROOM due to a frightening allergic reaction!
- VIDEO: Guess who’s starring as James Bond’s V-I-L-L-I-A-N for the new movie?!? Say hello to Rami Malek.
- In Kim Kardashian’s tweet, she talks about how badly her daughter wanted to go out in HER HEELS. Look at her reaction when mom says NO!
Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. 😂💕 pic.twitter.com/Cla9uhnuuC
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 24, 2019