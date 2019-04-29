Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/29/19)

- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian threw a CBD themed baby shower for baby #4…complete with a sound bath…and now fans are certain that it’s a baby boy that will be named Robert Harut! [MORE VIDEO SCROLL DOWN] (And Kim posted SNAKE THEMED JEWELRY when Taylor Swift dropped “ME!”)
- “Avengers: Endgame” is breaking every BOX OFFICE RECORD…it made $1 BILLION in 5 days! People are posting their HEART RATE while watching the movie…and someone’s hit 180 bpm
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s baby will be an AMERICAN citizen!
- PICS: Taylor Swift’s new furbaby is the cutest kitten ever!
- You can win the chance to have Emilia Clarke host your “Game of Thrones” FINALE PARTY!!!
- PICS: Chris Pratt says goodbye to his 700 lb boar & admits he’ll miss seeing his huge testicles the most
- Johnny Depp is dating a 23 YEAR OLD Russian dancer
- Paul Rudd found out he was ALLERGIC to MSG when he fainted in a Hong Kong bathroom
- VIDEO: Remember the high school production of “Alien” that went viral? Sigourney Weaver surprised the cast!
- VIDEO: Halle Berry broke 3 ribs filming “John Whick: Chapter 3”
- Shannen Doherty has SIGNED ON for the “90210” revival
- PICS: Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates his other son, Joseph Baena’s, graduation from Pepperdine University