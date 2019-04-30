YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/30/19)

  • PICS: Kanye West’s new shoes have no soles….yes or no? And Kanye’s thinking about starting his OWN CHURCH?

  • Pete Davidson spent $400 on McDonald’s for an ENTIRE THEATER watching “Avengers: Endgame”
  • PICS: Prince shares a rare photo of him and his brother, Blanket, at an “Avengers: Endgame” showing
  • PICS: Halima Aden makes history as the first model to pose in a burkini & hijab for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
  • John Singleton, the director of “Boyz N The Hood” DIES at 51
  • VIDEO: Kylie Jenner shares new adorable photos of baby Stormi
  • PICS: Did you see country star Chris Stapleton’s GOT cameo???
  • VIDEO: Seth Rogen says he is always high when filming scenes, “I smoke weed all day every day of my life”
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez had her twins interview her
  • Jim Carrey is Dr Robotnik in the new “Sonic the Hedgehog”

 

