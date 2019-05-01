Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/1/19)

  • Did.. Chrissy Teigen just get targeted by a PROTESTER? That’s right.

  • VIDEO: Pete Davidson really BAILED on a gig because the club dissed him…
  • Remember Jussie Smollett? Apparently, ‘EMPIRE‘ is being renewed by he ISN’T!
  • Chris Hemsworth helped prepped sushi rolls for his kid’s lunches… I guess he really is a HERO after all.
  • VIDEO: WOW — Say goodbye to Soulja Boy for 240 days because that’s how long he’s sentenced to jail for!
  • How SPICY is Kylie’s instagram post to Travis??? Something about f’ing around and having ANOTHER baby?!
  • VIDEO: Chris Pratt did us a favor and he sure did upload a quick video with all of the AVENGERS on set!!!
  • VIDEO: Paul Rudd and James Corden decided to make inappropriate kids music videos!!! Oh jeez…
  • PICS: Yikes… after fans were commenting at Justin Bieber for his search history of Selena, Hailey SLAMS these ‘media allegations’.

  • How scary is this… Lily Collins met Ted Bundy’s ex girlfriend of 11 years, in order to prep for her WICKED role..

