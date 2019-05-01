Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/1/19)

- Did.. Chrissy Teigen just get targeted by a PROTESTER? That’s right.
- VIDEO: Pete Davidson really BAILED on a gig because the club dissed him…
- Remember Jussie Smollett? Apparently, ‘EMPIRE‘ is being renewed by he ISN’T!
- Chris Hemsworth helped prepped sushi rolls for his kid’s lunches… I guess he really is a HERO after all.
- VIDEO: WOW — Say goodbye to Soulja Boy for 240 days because that’s how long he’s sentenced to jail for!
- How SPICY is Kylie’s instagram post to Travis??? Something about f’ing around and having ANOTHER baby?!
- VIDEO: Chris Pratt did us a favor and he sure did upload a quick video with all of the AVENGERS on set!!!
- VIDEO: Paul Rudd and James Corden decided to make inappropriate kids music videos!!! Oh jeez…
- PICS: Yikes… after fans were commenting at Justin Bieber for his search history of Selena, Hailey SLAMS these ‘media allegations’.
I’m sorry you have to experience anything but love my darling. ❤️ You are brave and beautiful inside and out. Just keep being your beautiful self. You are an incredible gift, highly valued and deeply loved. Who cares what they think? 💕
— Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) April 28, 2019
- How scary is this… Lily Collins met Ted Bundy’s ex girlfriend of 11 years, in order to prep for her WICKED role..