Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/2/19)

- Just 2 hours AFTER the Billboard Music Awards… Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner tied the KNOT to WHAT?!
- I guess Chrissy Teigen is making a bunch of food shows for HULU so who’s ready?!?!
- Oh yeah… we forgot… Kyile Jenner got a new TATTOO at Travis’ trippy birthday party…
- VIDEO: Jealous/Cake By The Ocean/Sucker medley performance?! YES WAY
- We’ve been waiting YEARS for this and the Jonas Brothers finally announced their ‘Happiness Begins Tour”!
- Jenelle Evans might DIVORCE her husband because he ‘killed’ her dog…
- PICS: Kylie Jenner really did THAT and bought Baby Daddy, Travis Scott, a new Lambo
- PICS: Channing Tatum posted a very SCANDALOUS photo after losing a bet to Jessie J!!! WOW
- PICS: We don’t know why but it’s true — Cardi B and Offset licked each other’s tongues at the Billboards..
- What a SAVAGE.. Adele has finally broken out of her silence on her divorce in the most hilarious way!
- Did Drake really dedicate his win SPEECH to Arya Stark??? YUP