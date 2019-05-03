Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/3/19)

#HollywoodRipper – Pros opening: In 2001 Gargiulo met Ashley Ellerin. Actor #AshtonKutcher went to Ellerin's home to pick her up for a date in February 2001. She didn't answer the door. Her roommate found her the next day, stabbed to death. Ellerin was stabbed 47 times. pic.twitter.com/ABX0hGzTs0

— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 2, 2019