Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/3/19)

  • Actor, Ashton Kutcher, is expected to TESTIFY against a man who MURDERED one of his exes….

  • Guess who’s PREGO again??? Say hi to our favorite OTP, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!!!
  • PICS: Priyanka Chopra’s Billboard jewelry costed over $250k and heres the look of it…
  • The man behind Star War’s ‘Chewbacca’, Peter Mayhew, has PASSED away at the age of 74.
  • PICS: Don Cheadle stands by Brie Larson, after a body language expert SLAMS her in a press video
  • Shawn Mendes just launched his new music video ‘If I Can’t Have You’ so brb we’re crying…

  • VIDEO: Offset is in big trouble after SMASHING a fan’s phone… Will he pay for it???
  • VIDEO: Reality TV star, Todd Chrisley, is warning Janelle Evans by telling her to “get the hell away” after husband shoots dog!!!

  • VIDEO: Looks like Jussie Smollett won’t be returning for Empire’s Season 6!
  • Just hours after the Billboards, Kelly Clarkson was rushed to the hospital in order to REMOVE her appendix!!!!!
  • Who wants to find out the real reason why Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in VEGAS?! This won’t be the only ceremony…

