Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/7/19)

  • Zendaya loses her GLASS slipper at the Met Gala and even dressed up as Cinderella!!!

  • Jada Pinkett Smith admits that she got pretty ‘HOSTILE‘ with women who crossed a line with Will Smith!!!
  • VIDEO: Katy Perry and Rihanna and the other celebs had the WILDEST looks at the Met and you don’t wanna miss it…
  • VIDEO: Marshmello is reportedly being SUED by Artsy due to the song ‘Happier’
  • PICS: We can’t miss Hailey Bieber and her THONG on full display…
  • PICS: Amy Schumer just welcomed a new baby boy!!!
  • So… Kodak Black dropped $180K for a bling bling BINKY… WHY?!!?
  • Louis Tomlinson just CONFIRMED that One Direction will one day have a reunion!!!!!

  • PICS: Remember Jeff Bezos and his divorce? Him and his new girlfriend Sanchez, are still together and were seen out in NYC!
  • PICS: Right… you can’t miss Kendall & Kylie’s Versace feathers at the Met Gala
  • Oh yeah… guess how much Kanye’s JACKET was at the Met Gala? $40….

About Angelica Pham

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.