Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/8/19)

- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry show of their BABY for the first time!!!! Our hearts just melted
- VIDEO: “Game of Thrones” star, Liam Cunningham, gives Conan a Starbucks cup…and RIP to the cup because HBO digitally REMOVED IT from this past Sunday’s episode…and here’s all the other MESS UPS the show has made through the years….and just so you know, Starbucks got $2.3 BILLION in free advertising
- PICS: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend got his face tattooed on her chest…a decision we’re sure she’ll never regret
- VIDEO: Brad Pitt was asked if he and Jennifer Aniston were getting back together…his response, “Oh my God.”
- PICS: People magazine is already saying that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want another baby….can we all just let them enjoy their first without pressure of doing it again?
- VIDEO: Gina Rodriguez married Joe LoCicero over the weekend!
- VIDEO: Billie Eilish says she grew up “terrified” of Eminem
- Jennifer Lopez walking in on Katy Perry transforming to a cheeseburger in the bathroom at the #MetGala is amazing
Katy Perry being a hamburger and Jennifer Lopez walking in on her in the bathroom at the #metgala will forever be iconic pic.twitter.com/BbzObt8cZw
— ً (@suddenlyistan) May 7, 2019
Christina Applegate on turning down the role of Elle in “Legally Blonde”, “Reese Witherspoon did a much BETTER JOB than I ever could”