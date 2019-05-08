Credit: Rawpixel.com | BigStockPhoto.com

PODCAST: Care or Don’t Care (5/8/19)

It’s REALLY hard to get Jubal to care about anything… Yet, we still ask, “To care, or not to care”? The hosts decide whether they CARE or DON’T CARE about all kinds of weird topics. If the majority votes that they care, we’ll hear the story… And Jubal who doesn’t care about anything is forced to listen.

About Angelica Pham

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.