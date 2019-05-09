Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/9/19)

- PICS: “Avengers: Endgame” hit the $2 billion mark over the weekend & Chris Evans aka Captain America celebrated by going to his 20 year high school reunion!
Chris Evans attending his 20 year high school reunion and writing “Chris” on his little name tag the same weekend Endgame becomes the 2nd highest grossing movie of all time feels like the Chris Evansiest thing to ever Chris Evans pic.twitter.com/Bnc9vVsd1W
- Is Amy Schumer trolling us all with a FAKE BABY NAME???? She announced her son was Gene Attell Fischer but some people think it sounds like something else
- LISTEN: Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran share a preview of their new song “I Don’t Care” out on Friday!
- In case you missed it, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and here’s what IT MEANS
- PICS: Tyra Banks came out of retirement to grace the cover of “Sports Illustrated”
- Olivia Culpo calls out multiple MARRIED CELEBS for sliding into her DMs!
- VIDEO: Brad Pitt’s brother, Doug, recreates “what’s in the box” scene from the movie “Seven” for a beer commercial
- Prince Harry flew out to promote the Invictus Games TODAY
- Here are the top 20 actresses people would want to PLAY THEIR MOM if there was a movie about their life
- PICS: During the filming of “Bridesmaids” Kristen Wiig took all the girls out to a strip club to bond & Rebel Wilson just posted pics
- VIDEO: A preview of the new “90210” revival! Will you be watching?
- If there was any question who Chrissy Teigen’s daughter looks like, this answers that