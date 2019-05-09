YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/9/19)

  • PICS: “Avengers: Endgame” hit the $2 billion mark over the weekend & Chris Evans aka Captain America celebrated by going to his 20 year high school reunion!

  • Is Amy Schumer trolling us all with a FAKE BABY NAME???? She announced her son was Gene Attell Fischer but some people think it sounds like something else
  • LISTEN: Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran share a preview of their new song “I Don’t Care” out on Friday!
  • In case you missed it, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and here’s what IT MEANS
  • PICS: Tyra Banks came out of retirement to grace the cover of “Sports Illustrated”
  • Olivia Culpo calls out multiple MARRIED CELEBS for sliding into her DMs!
  • VIDEO: Brad Pitt’s brother, Doug, recreates “what’s in the box” scene from the movie “Seven” for a beer commercial
  • Prince Harry flew out to promote the Invictus Games TODAY
  • Here are the top 20 actresses people would want to PLAY THEIR MOM if there was a movie about their life
  • PICS: During the filming of “Bridesmaids” Kristen Wiig took all the girls out to a strip club to bond & Rebel Wilson just posted pics
  • VIDEO: A preview of the new “90210” revival! Will you be watching?
  • If there was any question who Chrissy Teigen’s daughter looks like, this answers that

