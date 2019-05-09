‘It: Chapter 2’ Trailer is HERE!

Say hello to Jessica Chastain and the Losers Club – because IT: CHAPTER TWO is coming! James McAvoy, Bill Hader and the returning kids from the first film (including Sophia Lillis, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, and Shazam’s Jack Dylan Grazer), as well as Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

IT – CHAPTER TWO hits theaters September 6. [Gizmodo]

When we last saw the members of the Losers’ Club—the misfit kids of Derry, Maine—they had just made a vow to reunite when Pennywise, the sewer-dwelling demon who preys on their worst fears, inevitably lurches back to life. As the first trailer for the much-anticipated It Chapter Tworeveals, the characters may be adults now, but that damn clown is just as horrifying.

“IT” grossed $327.5 million in the U.S. and Canada in 2017 and $700.4 million worldwide on a $35 million production budget. The film had the No. 1 opening weekend for a fall release and was 2017’s No. 7 highest-grossing movie.

LET’S GOOOOOO

—Justin