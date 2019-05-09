YouTube Credit: YouTube

‘It: Chapter 2’ Trailer is HERE!

Say hello to Jessica Chastain and the Losers Club – because IT: CHAPTER TWO is coming! James McAvoy, Bill Hader and the returning kids from the first film (including Sophia Lillis, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, and Shazam’s Jack Dylan Grazer), as well as Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

IT – CHAPTER TWO hits theaters September 6. [Gizmodo]

When we last saw the members of the Losers’ Club—the misfit kids of Derry, Maine—they had just made a vow to reunite when Pennywise, the sewer-dwelling demon who preys on their worst fears, inevitably lurches back to life. As the first trailer for the much-anticipated It Chapter Tworeveals, the characters may be adults now, but that damn clown is just as horrifying.

IT” grossed $327.5 million in the U.S. and Canada in 2017 and $700.4 million worldwide on a $35 million production budget. The film had the No. 1 opening weekend for a fall release and was 2017’s No. 7 highest-grossing movie.

LET’S GOOOOOO

Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
