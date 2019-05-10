Denis Makarenko | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/10/19)

  • Is Hailey Bieber PREGO???? Ever since the MET… there’s been little clues and these videos MIGHT just tell us why..

  • It’s about time Kim and Kanye West has welcomed their new BABY BOY!!! The Surrogate is reportedly in labor!
  • You won’t believe this… Offset ESCAPED a drive-by shooting and it was all caught on camera….
  • PICS: Lindsay Lohan really just slammed Zendaya over her Met Gala outfit… why…?
  • Thank you Shawn for the Calvin Klein photos… we’re currently S-W-E-A-T-I-N-G

Thank you @calvinklein #MYTRUTH #MYCALVINS x

  • LISTEN: Mother’s Day is coming up and Diddy breaks down CRYING during an interview about his last soulmate…
  • VIDEO: It’s #CONFIRMED! Hilary Duff is ENGAGED!!!!!
  • VIDEO: Forget about being shady! Cardi B is all about telling the truth when it comes to her LIPOSUCTION!
  • Fans are roasting Jessie J over her MISSPELLED TATTOO and this is what she had to say to them!
  • PICS: Oh Priyanka… she made a small Instagram comment about Nick Jonas’ YOU KNOW WHAT…
  • PICS: Kourtney and Kris Kardashian’s new wax figures are crazy accurate… what do you think?

