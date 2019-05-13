Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/13/19)

- NSFW VIDEO: Paris Hilton’s new music video, “Best Friend’s Ass”, has Kim Kardashian in it!
- PICS: Meghan Markle posted a pic of baby Archie’s feet with a beautiful message about motherhood
- Britney Spears tells court her dad FORCED her to entire mental health facility & forced her to take pills….Judge orders an EVALUATION of the 11 year conservatorship
- Constance Wu angry that “Fresh of the Boat” got RENEWED, tweeting she was “literally crying” when she heard…her APOLOGY really help
- VIDEO: Sophie Turner blames Emilia Clarke for the coffee cup on “Game of Thrones”
- Tina Fey & Amy Poehler and Emma Thompson translates what your mom says and what your mom needs
When your mom says…
What she means is…#SNL pic.twitter.com/GsmEDFRQRC
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 12, 2019
- “Law & Order: SVU” just BROKE A RECORD for the longest running drama, it just got renewed for it’s 21st season
- NBC’s fall lineup features 8 NEW SHOWS
- Hollywood ICON Doris Day dies at 97
- PICS: Damn Demi Lovato is looking amazing!
- PICS: Michael Jackson’s son, Prince, graduated from Loyola Marymount & his cousin, Tito’s son, was there