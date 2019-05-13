Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/13/19)

  • NSFW VIDEO: Paris Hilton’s new music video, “Best Friend’s Ass”, has Kim Kardashian in it!
  • PICS: Meghan Markle posted a pic of baby Archie’s feet with a beautiful message about motherhood
  • Britney Spears tells court her dad FORCED her to entire mental health facility & forced her to take pills….Judge orders an EVALUATION of the 11 year conservatorship
  • Constance Wu angry that “Fresh of the Boat” got RENEWED, tweeting she was “literally crying” when she heard…her APOLOGY really help
  • VIDEO: Sophie Turner blames Emilia Clarke for the coffee cup on “Game of Thrones”
  • Tina Fey & Amy Poehler and Emma Thompson translates what your mom says and what your mom needs

  • “Law & Order: SVU” just BROKE A RECORD for the longest running drama, it just got renewed for it’s 21st season
  • NBC’s fall lineup features 8 NEW SHOWS
  • Hollywood ICON Doris Day dies at 97
  • PICS: Damn Demi Lovato is looking amazing!
  • PICS: Michael Jackson’s son, Prince, graduated from Loyola Marymount & his cousin, Tito’s son, was there

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
