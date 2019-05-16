Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/16/19)

- VIDEO: Twitter can’t get over Taylor Swift’s answer to whether or not she washes her legs in the shower, “I do because when you shave your legs, the shaving cream is like soap, right?” Do you wash YOUR LEGS????
- Selena Gomez says that “social media has been TERRIBLE for my generation”
- Constance Wu is apparently a BIGGER DIVA on the set of “Hustlers” than Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B combined
- PICS: First look at Nipsey Hussle’s last music video with DJ Khaled and John Legend
- PICS: Jonas Brothers go old school for the cover of Paper Magazine
View this post on Instagram
The boys are back! Witness the @jonasbrothers' second coming. #PAPERPictureDay #linkinbio Photographer: @robins_robin Interview: @excuseme_sosorry_mybad Stylist: @badnewsbritt Grooming: @mnmachado, @artdeptagencyla @randco Art Direction: @dwndwntwn Production: @chachaspritz @totalbabe
- VIDEO: People can’t stop watching Mick Jagger dance….and of making Maroon 5 references to having “moves like Jagger”
- George Clooney & Amal Clooney on RAISING TWINS, “They always remind friends that life with kids is easier for them because they have help”
- Texas has America’s SEXIEST ACCENT
- VIDEO: Bruce Willis threw out the first pitch at the Phillies game….it bounced and he was even standing way in front of the mound
- Lamar Odom admits to having sex with 2,000 WOMEN
- Sad. Tom Petty’s daughters are suing his widow for $5 MILLION
- The new trailer of “Black Mirror” stars the one and only Miley Cyrus…will you be watching???