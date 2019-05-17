Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/17/19)

  • Robert Pattinson is the NEW BATMAN???? Or at least he’s in negotiations for the new film that starts June 25, 2021
  • Kanye West opens up about being BIPOLAR on David Letterman’s Netflix Show

  • Grumpy Cat has DIED at the age of 7, he amassed a $100 million fortune!
  • VIDEO: Halsey twerking to “Old Town Road” may have just broke social media
  • “Big Bang Theory” OFFICIALLY ENDS after 12 years & 10 Emmys!
  • PICS: Ok Drake we definitely see you.
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are supposedly really hands-on with the new baby & get up in the MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT….Kim posted an old WEDDING PHOTO to celebrate 5 years & 4 kids
  • Chris Rock is REBOOTING the “Saw” series
  • Courteney Cox shared a #TBT pic of the cast of “Friends” on their way to Vegas before “Friends” even aired
  • VIDEO: Prince & Blanket Jackson, Michael Jackson’s sons, have a new YouTube channel where they review movies….they started with “Avengers: Endgame”
  • Study finds 99% of people on social media use 4 SITES a day
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears is back to dancing on Instagram
  • VIDEO: A new adorable video of Saint West has some people thinking they named their new son Rob

