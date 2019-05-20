Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/20/19)

  • AGAIN???? Someone left a WATER BOTTLE in the “Game of Thrones” finale!

  • If you missed it, Kim & Kanye named their new baby boy Psalm West ANNOUNCEMENT HERE….here’s the most HILARIOUS TWITTER REACTIONS
  • CONGRATS!!!! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are ENGAGED! 
  • Constance Wu let her pet bunny POOP all over the fancy NYC Penthouse she rented!
  • Emilia Clarke wrote a TRIBUTE to her “Game of Thrones” character saying that “This woman has taken up the whole of my heart.”…..Sophie Turner also wrote a TRIBUTE to her character  “I grew up with you.  I fell in love with you at 13.”
  • 1.2 MILLION PEOPLE are trying to learn the “Game of Thrones” language High Valyrian
  • The petition asking that Season Eight of Game of Thrones be re-done “with competent writers” has surpassed 1 MILLION signatures
  • Well this is definitely a lewk….Kesha in a bejeweled Hannibal Lecter MASK
  • The internet dug up the original New York Times review of “Game of Thrones” from 2011…it called it “BOY FICTION” that has been “patronizingly turned out to reach the population’s other half.”
  • VIDEO: The Daily Show recaps “Game of Thrones” in it’s entirety (no finale spoilers), Roy Wood Jr says “It’s basically a show about how you can’t trust nobody with blond hair.”
  • VIDEO: Ariana Grande dressed up in an Astronaut suit during her NASA visit
  • Jack Black covers the “Game of Thrones” theme

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.