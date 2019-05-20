Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/20/19)

- AGAIN???? Someone left a WATER BOTTLE in the “Game of Thrones” finale!
a water bottle in King’s Landing!! #got #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/mwGQlsLwnh
— Beth (@bethisloco) May 20, 2019
- If you missed it, Kim & Kanye named their new baby boy Psalm West ANNOUNCEMENT HERE….here’s the most HILARIOUS TWITTER REACTIONS
- CONGRATS!!!! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are ENGAGED!
- Constance Wu let her pet bunny POOP all over the fancy NYC Penthouse she rented!
- Emilia Clarke wrote a TRIBUTE to her “Game of Thrones” character saying that “This woman has taken up the whole of my heart.”…..Sophie Turner also wrote a TRIBUTE to her character “I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13.”
- 1.2 MILLION PEOPLE are trying to learn the “Game of Thrones” language High Valyrian
- The petition asking that Season Eight of “Game of Thrones“ be re-done “with competent writers” has surpassed 1 MILLION signatures
- Well this is definitely a lewk….Kesha in a bejeweled Hannibal Lecter MASK
The rights for women to choose about our own bodies is being threatened and taken away in some states- it’s unacceptable and backwards. We are not ok with being silenced. The only way i could actually keep my mouth shut last night was physically putting a muzzle on myself for the red carpet in case y’all were wondering. Statistics show that there are 2,349,967 men and 2,499,410 women in Alabama. We should have a right to choose when it comes to decisions about our own bodies, every woman. each and every of the 2,499,410 women of Alabama shouldn’t have that right taken away from them. #mybodymychoice . . . 📸: @kevincwinter / @gettyentertainment Courtesy of the Recording Academy
- The internet dug up the original New York Times review of “Game of Thrones” from 2011…it called it “BOY FICTION” that has been “patronizingly turned out to reach the population’s other half.”
- VIDEO: The Daily Show recaps “Game of Thrones” in it’s entirety (no finale spoilers), Roy Wood Jr says “It’s basically a show about how you can’t trust nobody with blond hair.”
- VIDEO: Ariana Grande dressed up in an Astronaut suit during her NASA visit
- Jack Black covers the “Game of Thrones” theme