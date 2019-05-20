Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/20/19)

View this post on Instagram

The rights for women to choose about our own bodies is being threatened and taken away in some states- it’s unacceptable and backwards. We are not ok with being silenced. The only way i could actually keep my mouth shut last night was physically putting a muzzle on myself for the red carpet in case y’all were wondering. Statistics show that there are 2,349,967 men and 2,499,410 women in Alabama. We should have a right to choose when it comes to decisions about our own bodies, every woman. each and every of the 2,499,410 women of Alabama shouldn’t have that right taken away from them. #mybodymychoice . . . 📸: @kevincwinter / @gettyentertainment Courtesy of the Recording Academy