Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/21/19)

- Ariana Grande BELTING out a classic “SpongeBob SquarePants” song
@ArianaGrande
nobody:
ariana’s spongebob addiction: pic.twitter.com/FuhFpqhcaT
— cece misses ariana (@eightiesmoon) May 20, 2019
- Olivia Jade is apparently BEGGING USC to let her back in even though her mom, Lori Loughlin, might be going to jail for bribing the school
- The story of how one 16-year-old at a movie theater got an AUTOGRAPH from Keanu Reeves is more proof that there’s no end to Keanu’s coolness
- The cover of GQ with a photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick reads “DIE SCHWARZENEGGERS“….”die” means “the” in German but still
- PICS: Oprah claps back at haters who say she should have paid off college loan debts like that billionaire did….cause uh, she’s been doing that forever!
- PICS: How the hell does Christie Brinkley look like this at 65 years old????
- 35-year-old Katherine McPhee & her 69-year-old fiance spotted getting their MARRIAGE LICENSE
- PICS: Millie Bobby Brown & the cast of “Stranger Things” in their new posters!
- Reese Witherspoon CRIED in her daughter’s empty bedroom after she went off to college