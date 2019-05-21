Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/21/19)

  • Ariana Grande BELTING out a classic “SpongeBob SquarePants” song

  • Olivia Jade is apparently BEGGING USC to let her back in even though her mom, Lori Loughlin, might be going to jail for bribing the school
  • The story of how one 16-year-old at a movie theater got an AUTOGRAPH from Keanu Reeves is more proof that there’s no end to Keanu’s coolness
  • The cover of GQ with a photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick reads “DIE SCHWARZENEGGERS“….”die” means “the” in German but still
  • PICS: Oprah claps back at haters who say she should have paid off college loan debts like that billionaire did….cause uh, she’s been doing that forever!
  • PICS: How the hell does Christie Brinkley look like this at 65 years old????
  • 35-year-old Katherine McPhee & her 69-year-old fiance spotted getting their MARRIAGE LICENSE
  • PICS: Millie Bobby Brown & the cast of “Stranger Things” in their new posters!
  • Reese Witherspoon CRIED in her daughter’s empty bedroom after she went off to college

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
