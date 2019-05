Today… The caller over the phone wants to remain ANONYMOUS as he calls one of his ‘church goers’. Why so secretive? Lately, he’s been experiencing an on going issue EVERY time that he’s lecturing! ALL. BECAUSE. OF. A. SIMPLE. DISTRACTION. Will the lady he is calling listen to his advice? Well, let’s not hope he slips into TEMPTATION. Listen in on the Awkward Tuesday PODCAST!