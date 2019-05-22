Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/22/19)

- Lil Nas X got Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati to CELEBRATE “Old Town Road” being #1 for 7 weeks
- Justin Bieber is coming out with a DEODORANT
- VIDEO: Will Smith says in order to attend the Royal wedding he had to go through an hour of protocol lessons…then Prince Harry suddenly pulled up & told him to jump in
- VIDEO: Joe Jonas stops to sing “Lovebug” and “Sucker” with fans!
- PICS: The Kardashians all came out in pink for Kylie Jenner’s new launch…and Khloe definitely switched up her look
- Former Bachelor Chris Soules is paying $2.5 MILLION in a wrongful death settlement
- Moby claims he dated Natalie Portman when she was 20 and he was 36…she says he was a CREEPY, inappropriate older guy
- George R.R. Martin says the ENDING of the books will be different than the finale of “Game of Thrones”
- Ellen DeGeneres show just got RENEWED until 2022
- New Coke is COMING BACK all because of “Stranger Things”
- Oprah donated $500,000 to an after school program for a New Jersey High School
- Sharon Tate’s sister REACTS to Margot Robbie playing her in the new movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”