Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/22/19)

  • Lil Nas X got Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati to CELEBRATE “Old Town Road” being #1 for 7 weeks

  • Justin Bieber is coming out with a DEODORANT
  • VIDEO: Will Smith says in order to attend the Royal wedding he had to go through an hour of protocol lessons…then Prince Harry suddenly pulled up & told him to jump in
  • VIDEO: Joe Jonas stops to sing “Lovebug” and “Sucker” with fans!
  • PICS: The Kardashians all came out in pink for Kylie Jenner’s new launch…and Khloe definitely switched up her look
  • Former Bachelor Chris Soules is paying $2.5 MILLION in a wrongful death settlement
  • Moby claims he dated Natalie Portman when she was 20 and he was 36…she says he was a CREEPY, inappropriate older guy
  • George R.R. Martin says the ENDING of the books will be different than the finale of “Game of Thrones”
  • Ellen DeGeneres show just got RENEWED until 2022
  • New Coke is COMING BACK all because of “Stranger Things”
  • Oprah donated $500,000 to an after school program for a New Jersey High School
  • Sharon Tate’s sister REACTS to Margot Robbie playing her in the new movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.