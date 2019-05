There’s only 3 trips LEFT for a chance to attend Jubal’s big birthday bash in VEGAS… All YOU have to do is pick a card from the remaining. If you pick one of the lucky ‘WINNER’ cards… you’ll be in luck and WON’T suffer a Vegas Heart Break. Are you up for it? This contender might be as Jose helps him out… WATCH HERE to see how it all goes down at 8:10am! Will he win? Tune in at 7:10, 8:10, and 9:10am!