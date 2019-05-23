Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/23/19)

- PICS: The thirst is real! The internet has no chill over Seth Rogen’s GQ COVER (Scroll down for GQ interview)
Presenting GQ’s June/July cover star: @Sethrogen https://t.co/0W1nvvKUGt pic.twitter.com/J1MRMv5QME
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 21, 2019
- Jennifer Garner’s spoke at her Alma Mater’s graduation & gave 8 TIPS for living your best life we all should be following!
- Country fans are BOYCOTTING WRANGLER for launching a denim collab with Lil Nas X
- VIDEO: Jamie Foxx screwed up his line during ABC’s live performance of “The Jefferson’s” and “All in the Family” and immediately called himself out on it
- VIDEO: Tom Hanks was denied beer at Stagecoach Festival (while watching his wife perform) because he didn’t have a 21+ bracelet…despite offering the bartender to take her to the “Toy Story 4” premiere with him!
- Kris Jenner gives the OBVIOUS REASON Kim & Kanye named their new baby Psalm West
- Wendy Williams son ARRESTED for punching his father
- Kendall Jenner actually thinks it was HARDER for her to become a model because of her name…and her and Ben Simmons BROKE UP
- PICS: Leonardo DiCaprio & his 21-year-old girlfriend walk the red carpet at Cannes separately
- A Rod’s VIRAL TOILET PIC could get a NYC hedge fund in a lot of trouble
- PICS: Fans are dragging Kim Kardashian for spelling everything wrong in her last Instagram post