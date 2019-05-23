Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/23/19)

  • PICS: The thirst is real! The internet has no chill over Seth Rogen’s GQ COVER (Scroll down for GQ interview)

  • Jennifer Garner’s spoke at her Alma Mater’s graduation & gave 8 TIPS for living your best life we all should be following!
  • Country fans are BOYCOTTING WRANGLER for launching a denim collab with Lil Nas X
  • VIDEO: Jamie Foxx screwed up his line during ABC’s live performance of “The Jefferson’s” and “All in the Family” and immediately called himself out on it
  • VIDEO: Tom Hanks was denied beer at Stagecoach Festival (while watching his wife perform) because he didn’t have a 21+ bracelet…despite offering the bartender to take her to the “Toy Story 4” premiere with him!
  • Kris Jenner gives the OBVIOUS REASON Kim & Kanye named their new baby Psalm West
  • Wendy Williams son ARRESTED for punching his father
  • Kendall Jenner actually thinks it was HARDER for her to become a model because of her name…and her and Ben Simmons BROKE UP
  • PICS: Leonardo DiCaprio & his 21-year-old girlfriend walk the red carpet at Cannes separately
  • A Rod’s VIRAL TOILET PIC could get a NYC hedge fund in a lot of trouble
  • PICS: Fans are dragging Kim Kardashian for spelling everything wrong in her last Instagram post

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
