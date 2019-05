We get TONS of questions from people who are always asking for help but what happens if the problem is SO CONTROVERSIAL that none of our other segments can solve it? Today, we’re doing something incredibly new that you might just want to be in for… This woman thinks that her bff’s baby DOESN’T look like him… like at ALL. Should she stay out of his business or chime in? Here’s a chance for the hosts AND our listeners to tell her what to do in the PODCAST!