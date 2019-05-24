Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/24/19)

- Adam Levine is LEAVING “The Voice” after 16 seasons with the show!
- Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are spending $1 MILLION A YEAR on childcare!?!?!
- Billboard put together a list of 50 GREATEST POP STAR TWEETS of all time and these are pure gold!
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner were on the same talk show together with matching hair-dos….do we need to remind you that Joe Jonas is Sophie Turner’s husband & Taylor’s ex???
- PICS: Emma Watson spotted on a date with Alicia Keys brother…and they look so cute together
- VIDEO: Will Smith refuses to take a family photo with son Jaden because he showed up an hour late to the “Aladdin” premiere…and the whole interaction is amazing
- The courier that was bringing $4 MILLION WORTH OF JEWELRY to Rita Ora accidentally left it on the plane!
- Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend ordered to stay 100 YARDS AWAY from her after he was charged for domestic violence
- Denise Richards tells the story of Charlie Sheen bringing a “HOOKER” to Thanksgiving dinner
- PICS: Millie Bobby Brown got her driver’s license!
- VIDEO: Kylie Jenner finds out about Jordyn Woods’ and Tristan Thompson in new KUWTK preview