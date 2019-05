Usually when you head to the pool.. all you see are swim noodles and regular donut hole floaties. Talk about BASIC!!! Why not lounge in the most comfortable bedroom chair ever while chilling on top of the waters? The picture reveals it but why not try a Bean Bag pool float?! Don’t worry… you won’t sink in with it because it holds up to 300lbs and is stain resistant! Talk about an invention… Find out all about it by CLICKING HERE!