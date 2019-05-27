Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/27/19)

  • Hold on… Miley REALLY did that and rapped about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B in her new SONG!

  • Whoa… Madison Beer stopped mid-performance due to a SHOOTING SCARE… False alarm!
  • Seahawks player, Brandon Browner, is ACCUSED of multiple attacks AND attempted murder?!!?
  • PICS: Ariana Grande’s new wax figure looks nothing like her and people are pretty disappointed..
  • PICS: James Charles is seen at Kylie Jenner’s launch party for her skin care after being “cancelled”!!!
  • PICS: After Kendall Jenner’s split with Ben Simmons, looks like she’s moving on in Monaco!

sisters 💕

  • PICS: A Bear themed birthday party?! Looks like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are throwing a wild 1st for their son Miles!!!
  • What bad news.. Stan Lee’s business partner is now arrested because of elder ABUSE….
  • Remember Paris Hilton’s SHADE on Lindsay Lohan? Well, Lohan just clapped back in the most surprising way ever!
  • Oh yeah and.. Looks like Kim Kardashian TRADEMARKED her new born son’s name!!
  • VIDEO: Bella Hadid actually went topless in a $620 towel….

