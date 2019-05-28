Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/28/19)

- PICS: Uhhhh, did Madame Tussaud’s just troll Ariana Grande by using her old nose for her wax figure????? Even Ari responded
- NBC exec’s FURIOUS over Adam Levine’s abrupt exit from “The Voice”
- Just Beyonce & Kelly Rowland at Janet Jackson’s Vegas residency show
- PICS: Cardi B brags that she just spent $80,000 on diamonds for baby Kulture
- Olivia Jade FULLY KNEW about her parent’s USC bribes & didn’t get into any other California colleges
- PICS: Justin Bieber says his new nickname for Hailey Baldwin is “Goo goo”
- Meek Mill blasts Vegas hotel as being “RACIST AS HELL” after incident over the weekend
- VIDEO: Harrison Ford says no one else can play Indiana Jones & then apologizes to Chris Prine….which we think he meant Chris Pratt, since that who’s rumored to reprise the role
- People think Taylor Swift’s “Me!” sounds just like the “MACARENA“….warning, you won’t be able to unhear this
- PICS: Jason Momoa says he was “too broke to go home” in the early years of filming GOT and posted a pic of him touring Ireland in a van
- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen has a huge, nasty bruise after she fell down her stairs
- NUDE PHOTOS of Iggy Azalea leak & prompt her to delete her social media pages
- VIDEO: Scott Pelley says he lost his CBS Evening News anchor job because, “I wouldn’t stop complaining to management about the hostile work environment.”
- VIDEO: In not surprising news, Kelly Clarkson crushed the “National Anthem” at the Indy 500
- Elton John didn’t want to tone down SEX & DRUGS in “Rocketman”
- VIDEO: Jessica Simpson’s 5-year-old son looks like a golf pro in this video!