Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/29/19)

  • VIDEO: Alex Trebek shares amazing update months after his stage 4 cancer diagnosis….“It’s kind of mind-boggling,”
  • PICS: Despite the news of traffic jams & deaths, Mandy Moore is at Everest base camp living her best life
  • Britney Spears wants everyone to know that she makes and posts her own Instagram VIDEOS

  • Jon Snow is NOT IN REHAB, he’s at a wellness retreat to work through some personal issues
  • Chris Hemsworth campaigned to keep “FAT THOR” from getting fit again
  • PICS: Has Selena Gomez been binging “Friends”? She’s now dressing exactly like Jennifer Aniston
  • Ellen DeGeneres opens up about being SEXUALLY ASSAULTED by her stepdad at age 15…on a lighter note, she shared a story about her car ROLLING DOWN THE HILL
  • PICS: Kristen Stewart bleached her eyebrows and it is a lewk!
  • Chris Kattan says Lorne Michaels pressured him into HAVING SEX with a director
  • Miley Cyrus says she ENJOYS TSA pat downs
  • Brad Pitt missed Shiloh’s 13th BIRTHDAY to hang out with friends in Venice
  • Watch Kanye West style David Letterman

 

