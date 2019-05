Usually when you think of having over a million dollars, you’d probably want to buy a brand new car or even a… house? Well, not for this person! The 2008 Samsung laptop was just auctioned for OVER $1.3 Million. Crazy right? Well, it’s because there are 6 DEADLIEST viruses caught into the software. The laptop is basically useless since you can’t even use it but… Find out what kind of viruses and how this person SOLD it by CLICKING HERE!